Francis J. 'Jim' Seibert
Aurora - Beloved husband of Betty Jane Seibert (Nee Grannan) for 60 years. Loving father of Susan (Rex) Martin, Linda (Robert) MacKenzie, James (Nancy) Seibert and Dr. Joseph Seibert. Devoted grandfather of Stephanie (Ben) Donaldson, Michael (Emma) Williams, Julie Martin, Samuel (Loami) Martin, Ben MacKenzie, William, Eleanor, Joseph, Lauren, Madeline, Zoe Seibert and great grandfather of Claire Donaldson. Son of the late Harold and Gertrude Seibert. Dear brother of Ann (Dr. Donald) Bergmann, William (Susan) Seibert and the late Joseph Seibert. Brother in law of Sue Rolfes. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 83 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SATURDAY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019