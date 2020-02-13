|
Francis L. Evans III, husband of the late Ethel S. Evans (nee Sesline) beloved father of Erica E. (Cathy Rogers) Dufresne, devoted brother of Judy Sullivan & Maria Sanders, dear grandfather of Christopher & Nathan Dufresne, also survived by many nieces & nephews. Died Feb. 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Memorial Service will be held on February 29, 2020, at 2pm, in the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel located in the Memorial Mausoleum at Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit at the Chapel from 1pm-2pm. Memorial to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020