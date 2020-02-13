Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Mausoleum at Spring Grove Cemetery
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Mausoleum at Spring Grove Cemetery
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis L. Evans Iii

Add a Memory
Francis L. Evans Iii Obituary
Francis L. Evans III, husband of the late Ethel S. Evans (nee Sesline) beloved father of Erica E. (Cathy Rogers) Dufresne, devoted brother of Judy Sullivan & Maria Sanders, dear grandfather of Christopher & Nathan Dufresne, also survived by many nieces & nephews. Died Feb. 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Memorial Service will be held on February 29, 2020, at 2pm, in the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel located in the Memorial Mausoleum at Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit at the Chapel from 1pm-2pm. Memorial to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.

www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -