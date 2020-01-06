Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Francis "Frank" Scholle Obituary
Francis "Frank" Scholle

Fairfield - Francis "Frank" H. Scholle, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" L. (nee Thompson) Scholle. Devoted father of Kevin (Kimberly) Scholle, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" (Fremont "Monty") Knittle, the late Christopher Scholle and the late Matthew Scholle. Loving grandfather of Nick (Ashley) Scholle, Drew (Megan) Scholle, Amanda (Brian) Spencer, Heather Scholle, Matt Scholle, Patrick Nelson, Emmy Knittle and Katie Knittle. Great grandfather of Anderson, Sutton, Nora, Carter and Kaylee. Frank passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Friday (Jan 10) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (Jan 11) 10am at St. James Church (White Oak). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Right To Life. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
