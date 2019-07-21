|
Francis X. Paulin Jr.
Anderson Twp. - Francis X. Paulin Jr., age 78 of Anderson Twp., died July 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce A. Paulin (nee Roat), devoted father of Diane M. (John) Fisher and Janet P. (Dan) Jansen, loving grandfather of Erik M. and Heather M. Fisher, caring great-grandfather of Kylie N. and Chloe M. Lorenz, dear brother of Joe Paulin, Jim Paulin, Renee Deis, Claire Edgell, Bill Paulin, and Mary Paulin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Church on Wednesday, July 24th at 10 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH. 45203. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019