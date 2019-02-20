Services
Neal's Funeral Home - Osgood
306 S. Walnut Street
Osgood, IN 47037
(812) 689-4262
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Francois Fiset Obituary
Francois Fiset Obituary
Francois Fiset

Moores Hill, IN - Francois Fiset, age 57, of Moores Hill, Indiana passed away on February 15, 2019.

Francois graduated from the University of Cincinnati where he received degrees in Finance and Economics. After finishing college he began his career as a financial consultant. For over three decades he would run his business, Francois Fiset LLC, where his expertise would lend direction for financial security for numerous individuals.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Neal's Funeral Home in Osgood. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
