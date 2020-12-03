Frank A. Angilella
Cincinnati - Frank A. Angilella, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born April 11,1933 in Buffalo, NY to the late Frank V. and Josephine (nee Farina) Angilella. Frank was an engineer, handyman, trumpeter, pianist and prolific joke-teller. He was a longtime member of the Madisonville-Madeira-Mariemont Grand Lodge No. 419 and the Syrian Temple Concert Band. Whether he was setting up his synthesizer for a gig at a senior center or practicing on his beloved grand in the living room, he always had a captive audience. Frank loved crosswords and was a voracious reader of history and science. Frank is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beth (nee Bicknell); brother, Father Joseph Angilella of Los Gatos; son, Frank Angilella of New York; daughter, Jan Angilella; three stepsons, David (Sahar) Murphy, Todd (Sandy) Murphy and James (Alicia) Murphy; four loving granddaughters, Molly, Alex, Maddy and Ali; along with a host of extended family and dear friends. Due to Covid restrictions, no public services will be planned. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
or the charity of your choice
