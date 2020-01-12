|
|
Frank Backscheider Sr.
Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of the late Patricia Backscheider (nee Nolte), loving father of Frank Jr., James, Edward (Debbie), Janet Sattler, William, Chester M. "Ted" and the late Donna, dear "Grandpa Frank" of 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild, dear brother of Charles (the late Mary), Paul (the late Nancy) and the late John, Pat (still living Don) Jasper and Joseph (still living Barb), dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, January 17th at St. Dominic Church at 10AM. Memorials may be made to the St. Dominic Education Fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020