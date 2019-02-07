|
|
Frank Edward Elsner
Cincinnati - Frank Edward Elsner, beloved husband of the late Helen Elizabeth (nee Kerlin), loving father of Susan Elizabeth (Steve) Rayburn, Frank John (Debra) Elsner, Margaret Ann (Brad) Weber and Katherine Elaine (Paul) Smith. Dear grandfather of Emily, Olivia, Madison, Maxwell, Ellie and Ethan. Caring brother of Jo Ann Endres and the late Lawrence Cletus Elsner. Passed away on February 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Roger Bacon High School graduate. Navy Veteran. Prominent painting and furniture refinishing contractor from 1950 to 2000. Friends may call on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati 45223. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1750 Chase Ave, Cincinnati, 45223. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Boniface Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019