Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
1750 Chase Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Elsner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Edward Elsner

Obituary Condolences

Frank Edward Elsner Obituary
Frank Edward Elsner

Cincinnati - Frank Edward Elsner, beloved husband of the late Helen Elizabeth (nee Kerlin), loving father of Susan Elizabeth (Steve) Rayburn, Frank John (Debra) Elsner, Margaret Ann (Brad) Weber and Katherine Elaine (Paul) Smith. Dear grandfather of Emily, Olivia, Madison, Maxwell, Ellie and Ethan. Caring brother of Jo Ann Endres and the late Lawrence Cletus Elsner. Passed away on February 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Roger Bacon High School graduate. Navy Veteran. Prominent painting and furniture refinishing contractor from 1950 to 2000. Friends may call on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati 45223. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1750 Chase Ave, Cincinnati, 45223. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Boniface Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now