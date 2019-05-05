Services
Ft. Wright - Fort Wright, KY - Frank G. DeSalvo, 81, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary DeSalvo, daughter Karen Williams (Jody), son Mark (Laura) and 2 grandsons. Frank is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Derrick, father Sam DeSalvo and son Stevie. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958 and graduated from Villa Madonna College (Thomas More) in 1965. Frank worked at Western-Southern Life Insurance Company in Cincinnati, OH for 30+ years, retiring as Second Vice President and Assistant Comptroller. There will be no funeral service. If desired, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Air Force Association from its website - www.afa.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
