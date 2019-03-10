Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Frank H. Duermit


1936 - 2019
Frank H. Duermit Obituary
Frank H. Duermit

Morrow - Frank H. Duermit of Morrow. Beloved husband of over 59 years to Dorothy (Bittner) Duermit. Devoted father of Jeffrey, Brian and Gary Duermit. Dear brother of JoAnn Danbury, Martha Williams, Dottie Reed and Ginny Mooney. Frank passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Family and friends will be received from 11 to 12 PM Tuesday, March12, 2019 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave. Loveland, OH 45140, where memorial services will begin at 12 Noon. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
