Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Philip Catholic Church
1404 Mary Ingles Hwy.
Melbourne, KY
Resources
Silver Grove, KY. - Frank Helmuth Lang, 83, of Silver Grove, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Frank was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a self employed Dental Service and Repair Technician. He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, a former City Council Member of Silver Grove, a former Knothole Baseball Coach and a fan of the Dallas Cowboys since 1960. Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Clara Lang and siblings: Nancy (the late Jim) Burke, Betty (Richard) Walter and Bobbie Combs. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Bea Petroze Lang; children: Sharon (Jim) DiTomasso, Frank H. (Linda) Lang, Jr., Lisa (Pat) Donelan and Shawn (Kathy) Lang; siblings: Dick (Patsy) Lang, Gerry (Don) Cherry, Rosie (Jim) Lane, Joan (Joe) Florea and Danny Mike Lang; 9 grandchildren: Sonja (John) Harney, Jake (Jessica) Donelan, Jeremy (Liz) Donelan, Elizabeth (Pascacio) Bravo, Dr. Anna Lang, Clare (Ben) Cady, Joshua Lang, Esq., Daniel Lang and Stephen Lang and 8 great-grandchildren: Jenna,Carter, Mary Ava, Samantha, Macy, Elliana, Maxwell and Mateo. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church, 1404 Mary Ingles Hwy., Melbourne, KY 41059 at 5:00 P.M. Interment and Honor Guard Service Friday, April 12, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the and or the . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
