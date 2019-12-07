|
Frank J. D'Andrea
Cincinnati - 71, passed away December 5, 2019, while in preparation to become the oldest man to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. Frank's pit crew consists of his beloved wife Debra (nee Naehring) D'Andrea; devoted children Stacey (Ed Lecher) D'Andrea, Frank H. (Laura Wright) D'Andrea, Michelle (Geoff) Snider, and stepchildren Jeremy Dauner, Brent (Judy Riche) Dauner and the late Nicholas Dauner; grandchildren Noah & Carmen Lecher, Lucy, Corinne, Gillian & Annalise Snider, and Sam & Max Dauner; siblings, Bill (Pam) D'Andrea and Gini (Bill) Morton. Frank was a loving family member and dear friend to many including Teri D'Andrea. Aside from racing, Frank started D'Andrea Ebel & Company CPA's more than forty years ago, served as President of the Ursuline Board of Directors along with other board positions, Coach D. to countless children, Sycamore Township Trustee Treasurer, and also adjunct accounting professor at Raymond Walters. Frank cherished time with family and traveling anywhere there was a beach. His final message was to follow your dreams - FYD. Per Frank's wishes, his Celebration of Life will happen Wednesday, December 11, from 3-6 at Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati 45243. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Please visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
