Frank J. Fellerhoff
Frank J. Fellerhoff

Cincinnati - Frank Joseph Fellerhoff, beloved husband of the late Mary Jo Fellerhoff (nee Murray), passed away on August 21, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. He was 89. He is the son of the late Henry and Elisabeth Fellerhoff and is predeceased by a brother, Judge William Henry Fellerhoff, also of Cincinnati.

Frank attended St Monica grade school and was a distinguished three sport athlete at Roger Bacon High School (football, basketball, and baseball). After graduating in 1948 he attended Xavier University, where he majored in English and was a defensive end on the football team, including his favorite season in 1951, when the Musketeers scored a shutout victory over the previously unbeaten UC Bearcats. In addition to football, Frank participated in many other campus activities, including ROTC and singing in the Clef Club alongside his brother Bill. He received the Xavier Legion of Honor award in 1952. Following graduation Frank served as a Lieutenant in the US Army from 1953-1955. He later returned to Xavier to complete his MBA in marketing.

Frank had a long career as a sales executive with Clairol, then a division of Bristol-Myers Squibb. After completing his career in New York City as National Director of Trade Development, he retired to his hometown of Cincinnati. He served many community organizations, including Good Shepard Catholic Church, St Johns Social Service Center and Franciscan Home Development. He also served as president of the Copperfield Condominium Association, and as a member of the Xavier University Alumni Board.

Frank enjoyed sharing stories from his youth, including his memories as a grade schooler singing with the Cincinnati Opera or working as a counselor at Fort Scott summer camp. In his retirement he enjoyed playing tennis; traveling with Mary Jo and friends; attending sporting events and musical/theatrical performances of his grandchildren, grand nieces and nephews; and cheering for the Xavier Musketeers basketball team.

He leaves behind a daughter, Ann (Terry) Amling residing in Washington DC; son Bill (Miyun) Fellerhoff, residing in New York City; six grandchildren--Matt (Alicia), Will (Ave) and Liza Amling and Julia, Eleanore and Alex Fellerhoff; one great-grandchild (Henry Amling); sisters-in-law Sally Bunker Fellerhoff and Jean (Bob) Schroer; brother-in-law John Barry (Paulina) Murray; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current circumstances, there will be a commemorative service by invitation for immediate family. A celebration of his life intended for a broader group will be held on a later date when it is safe to do so. Please consider a donation in Frank's name to The Hospice of Cincinnati or a charity of your choice. To send condolences, please visit Frank's obituary at Mihovk-Rosenacker online at www.mrfh.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
