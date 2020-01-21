Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Montgomery Rd. & Drex
Norwood, OH
Cincinnati - Age 81. Passed away on January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Fitzer) McGraw. Devoted father of Kathy (Jerry) Szczur, Frank "Chip" (Allison) McGraw, Kristine McGraw & David McGraw. Loving grandfather of Katie, David, Ryan (Rodney), Maddy, Emily, Grace, and the late Frank J. III. Great grandfather of R.J., Rudi, Luke & Hadley. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 5-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Montgomery Rd. & Drex, Norwood, OH 45212 on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or Parkinson Support & Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
