Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Frank J. Miglio


1946 - 2019
Frank J. Miglio Obituary
Frank J. Miglio

Erlanger - Frank J. Miglio, 72 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away peacefully under the loving care of family and staff at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. A lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky, Frank was born October 27, 1946 in Cincinnati, OH to John Miglio and Rose Palmisano Miglio. Frank was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy in radio communications. After serving his country he was a meat cutter for Kroger's for 43 years. He loved his family, and his dog "Sugar". Frank was an avid fisherman and loved taking long drives in the country. Frank leaves behind his Wife, Connie, Son, Tony (Betsy) Miglio, Daughter, Cindy (Lee) Miglio, Sisters, Regina (Jerry) Kenneweg, Barb (Mike) Verax, and Annette (Buddy) Baker, and 5 Grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 4555 Lake Forest Drive Suite 396, Cincinnati, Oh 45242-3732 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019
