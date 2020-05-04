Frank J. Owens
Goshen Twp. - beloved husband of Margaret McQuitty Owens; loving father of Jim (Colleen) Owens and Kayleen (Gregg) Owens; cherished grandfather of Sarra, Amanda, Ryan, Evan and Aaron; dear step-father of Rick (Regina) McQuitty, Ken (Carla) McQuitty, Tamie Baker; 7 step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren; brother of Becky (Dennis) Humphries, Jerry (Ruth) Owens, Debbie Gilbert, Debbie Gilbert and Denise (Mike) Meyers. Preceded in death by parents: Francis and Betty (nee Burnett) Owens; 1st wife; Karen (nee Huemmer), siblings, David and Tim Owens, Barbara Wiederhold, grandson Nathaniel. Passed away May 2, 2020. Age 80. Residence Loveland, OH. Friends may call at the Evans Funeral Home, 1044 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, OH on Saturday May 9th from Noon until time of Celebration of Life Service at 2 PM.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
John Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-3272
