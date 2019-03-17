|
|
Frank L. Soppa
Cincinnati - Frank L. Soppa died on March 9, 2019, at age 61.
He was the beloved husband of Carene Sharn Kunkler and devoted father of Allie and Anne Kunkler. He was the loving brother of Robin McGuire (Tim), Cheryl Monus and the late Ed Soppa; and dear uncle of Jason Barrett (Gretchen) and their two children. He was the son-in-law of Audrey Sharn and the late Fred Sharn, brother-in-law to Carenes siblings and their spouses: Lori Bryant (Web), Joe Sharn (Richele), James Sharn (Jennifer); and uncle to Ben and Samantha Bryant, Amy Sharn, and Rachel and Zack Sharn.
Frank Soppa was born March 16, 1957, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to the late Elizabeth and Edward I. Soppa Sr. He had lived in the Cincinnati area since 1997. A senior executive in the optical industry for more than 30 years, he was an early employee of LensCrafters and retired as vice president of optical services at Surgery Partners. He was a lifelong fan of professional baseball who also enjoyed travel and being in the company of friends and family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Thursday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Education Fund, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019