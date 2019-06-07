|
|
Frank Lahrman
Mason - Lahrman, Frank H., beloved husband of Anna B. Lahrman for 61 years, was born on December 19, 1935, to Frank G. and Marie Lahrman. Frank and Anna first met at the Kolping Society in Cincinnati, OH and were married May 10, 1958, at St. Gertrude Church in Madeira, OH. He was the loving father of David (Denise) Lahrman, Ken (Marla) Lahrman, Karen (Andy) Buddemeyer, Joan (Tim) Hennessy, and Victor (Stephanie) Lahrman and cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren Elisabeth, Rebecca, Jonathan (David); Lauren, Michael, Ben (Ken); Nathan, Alex, Lucas (Karen); Claire and Sam (Victor). Brother of Ann (Norbert) Burwinkel, Judy (Al) Grote and Gary (Marsha) Lahrman, he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He deeply loved his family. He spent 10 years researching his German family heritage and was reunited with his cousin Heinrich and family in Germany that was a culmination of the loving prayers of his aunt, Sister Gabina Lahrman. He retired from Proctor & Gamble after 38 years with 11 patents. Frank loved gardening and tended to his garden regularly. Both Frank and Anna loved to camp and travel, and were snowbirds in Nokomis, FL for 24 years after retirement. He was a long-time member of the Kolping Society in Cincinnati, OH and an active participant with the Tuesday Workers. Frank passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, at the age of 83. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH from 2-4 p.m. with Kolping Members invited to gather at 3:45 p.m. for prayers. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 on Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fr. David Hiller O.F.M. Endowment Fund - Kolping Society, 10235 Mill Road Cincinnati, OH 45231.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019