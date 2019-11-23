Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Saint Mary Church
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Lauer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Frank Lauer Obituary
Frank Lauer

Alexandria - Frank J. Lauer, 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Frank was born October 1, 1936 in California, KY. He was a Distribution Supervisor when he retired from Campbell County Water District. Frank was a member of Saint Mary Church, where he served on the bereavement committee, and was a member of Saint Mary Social Club and Catholic Order of Foresters. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wilma Lauer (nee Bathalter); daughter, Brenda (Barry) Cole; two sons, Mark (Kimberly) Lauer and Kevin (Carrey) Lauer; brother, Donald (Elline) Lauer; sister, Germaine (Leroy) Kremer; 7 grandchildren: Sarah (Cody) Montgomery, Olivia Lauer, Sophia Lauer, Conrad Cole, Brandon Cole, Rachael Cole and Ella Lauer; 45 nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernadina (nee Boschert) Lauer; siblings: Louis Lauer, Ruth Wagner, Alberta Rust, Raymond Lauer, Rosemary Lauer, Margaret Neltner, Leonard Lauer and Anthony Lauer. Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 26 at Saint Mary Church, Alexandria. Interment to follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church, Saint Vincent DePaul or to charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -