Frank Lauer
Alexandria - Frank J. Lauer, 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Frank was born October 1, 1936 in California, KY. He was a Distribution Supervisor when he retired from Campbell County Water District. Frank was a member of Saint Mary Church, where he served on the bereavement committee, and was a member of Saint Mary Social Club and Catholic Order of Foresters. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wilma Lauer (nee Bathalter); daughter, Brenda (Barry) Cole; two sons, Mark (Kimberly) Lauer and Kevin (Carrey) Lauer; brother, Donald (Elline) Lauer; sister, Germaine (Leroy) Kremer; 7 grandchildren: Sarah (Cody) Montgomery, Olivia Lauer, Sophia Lauer, Conrad Cole, Brandon Cole, Rachael Cole and Ella Lauer; 45 nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernadina (nee Boschert) Lauer; siblings: Louis Lauer, Ruth Wagner, Alberta Rust, Raymond Lauer, Rosemary Lauer, Margaret Neltner, Leonard Lauer and Anthony Lauer. Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 26 at Saint Mary Church, Alexandria. Interment to follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church, Saint Vincent DePaul or to charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019