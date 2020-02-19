|
|
Frank Littrell
Independence, KY - Frank Littrell, age 56, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. He was born on October 16, 1963 in Owenton, KY. Frank's greatest joy was selling real estate and was the proud broker of the Frank Littrell Team at Re-Max Affiliates. He loved all things houses and making the best deal for his clients. He also liked to travel and go on vacations, especially to the beach. Frank also had a special place in his heart for his two grandsons. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Littrell; grandparents, Charlie and Sylvia Littrell; and brother-in-law, Jerry Cole. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Elizabeth "Libby" (O'Donnell) Littrell; children, Seth (Sarah) Littrell, Hannah (Shawn) Littrell, and Noah Littrell; grandchildren, John Hogsed and Garrett Littrell; mother, Carolyn (Groves) Henderson; siblings, Tammy (Littrell) Cole and Michael (Monica) Littrell; and nieces, Emma and Sarah Littrell. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Frank's name to Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern KY, 7129 Price Pike, Florence, KY 41042 or Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main St, Florence, KY 41042. For more information please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020