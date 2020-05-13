Frank Magrino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Magrino

Mason - Frank J. Magrino beloved husband of the late Sophie Magrino (nee Rychlicki). Loving mother of Timothy (Brenda), Peter (Julie), Robert (Bernadette), Christopher (Michelle) and the late Jonathan Magrino. Father-in-law of Lee Magrino. Caring grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Frank was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and World War II. He passed away, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 95. Services will be held privately by the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved