Frank Magrino



Mason - Frank J. Magrino beloved husband of the late Sophie Magrino (nee Rychlicki). Loving mother of Timothy (Brenda), Peter (Julie), Robert (Bernadette), Christopher (Michelle) and the late Jonathan Magrino. Father-in-law of Lee Magrino. Caring grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Frank was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and World War II. He passed away, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 95. Services will be held privately by the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store