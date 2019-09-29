Services
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
3105 Madison Rd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
3105 Madison Rd
View Map
1923 - 2019
Frank Marzig Obituary
Frank Marzig

- - Marzig, Frank (95 yrs)- beloved husband of 62 years to the late Inge Marzig. He was the loving father of Robert(Trudie)Marzig and Wanda(Paul Stober), grandfather to Jamie(Jesse) Storm, Lauren(Frank) Curington, Kira(Justin West) Marzig, and Jesse Stober. Great grandfather to Falcon Storm, Abbie Marzig West, Derek Curington, and Ellie West Marzig. Frank was born November 25, 1923 in Jimbolia, Romania. He was predeceased by his parents Johann and Elizabeth Marzig, sister Maria and brother Robert. After being a German soldier and prisoner of war in WWII he immigrated to the United States in 1952. Frank was employed by Cincinnati Milling Machine(Milacron) for 30 years. Contributions in Frank's memory can be made to Heartland Hospice (3960 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227) Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church 3105 Madison Rd, October 4th(Friday) at 10:30am, Mass at 11:00, followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Guest book at www.clepperkelsch.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
