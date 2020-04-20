|
|
Frank "Dusty" Palmer
Ludlow - Frank "Dusty" Palmer, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Bromley. Dusty is preceded in death by his parents, Georgetta and Franklin Palmer, and his sister Patricia Palmer. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sue Palmer of Bromley; sons, Jesse Palmer of Crittenden, Jason Palmer of Crescent Springs; daughter, Jennifer Palmer of Ludlow; brother, Michael (Kathy) Palmer of Bromley; grandson, CJ Palmer and his black lab, Zoe. Due to COVID-19 services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to any local pet shelter of your choice. Inurnment in Williamstown Veterans Cemetery North will take place at a later date. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020