Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Dusty" Palmer

Add a Memory
Frank "Dusty" Palmer Obituary
Frank "Dusty" Palmer

Ludlow - Frank "Dusty" Palmer, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Bromley. Dusty is preceded in death by his parents, Georgetta and Franklin Palmer, and his sister Patricia Palmer. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sue Palmer of Bromley; sons, Jesse Palmer of Crittenden, Jason Palmer of Crescent Springs; daughter, Jennifer Palmer of Ludlow; brother, Michael (Kathy) Palmer of Bromley; grandson, CJ Palmer and his black lab, Zoe. Due to COVID-19 services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to any local pet shelter of your choice. Inurnment in Williamstown Veterans Cemetery North will take place at a later date. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -