Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Frank S. Hodges Jr.

Frank S. Hodges Jr. Obituary
Frank S. Hodges Jr.

- - Frank S. Hodges Jr. beloved husband of the late Janet M. (Nee: Schaefer) Hodges. Loving father of Frank (Aimee) Hodges III and Lori (Ken) Huellemeier. Devoted grandfather of Matthew Hodges, Justin (Emily) Leonard, Allison, Brandon and Ryan Huellemeier. Cherished great-grandfather of Kane, Kendyl and Kole. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Visitation will be Friday July 12th from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral services 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019
