Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Milford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Samoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Samoya


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Frank Samoya Obituary
Frank Samoya

Milford - Frank B. Samoya, age 93, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Summit Hills Nursing Facility in Spartanburg South Carolina. He was born March 14, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of Manuel and Edna (nee Blair) Samayoa. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a mechanic with 32 years of service and also worked 30 years as a Teller at River Downs. On February 14, 1945 he married his wife of 74 years, Phyllis (nee Kennedy) Samoya who survives, along with their children and spouses; Michael Samoya, James & Peggy Samoya, Rev. Gary & Anna Samayoa, Richard & Karen Samoya, David Samoya, Mary Seng, Steven & Allissa Samoya, Sally & Richard Dotson, John & Karen Samoya, 24 grandchildren, 23 great and 13 great-great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Manuel Samoya. Visitation Friday June 28th 6-8 PM at Evans funeral Home Milford, OH. Mass of Christian Burial June 29th 10 AM at St. Andrew Church in Milford.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now