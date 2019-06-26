|
Frank Samoya
Milford - Frank B. Samoya, age 93, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Summit Hills Nursing Facility in Spartanburg South Carolina. He was born March 14, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of Manuel and Edna (nee Blair) Samayoa. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a mechanic with 32 years of service and also worked 30 years as a Teller at River Downs. On February 14, 1945 he married his wife of 74 years, Phyllis (nee Kennedy) Samoya who survives, along with their children and spouses; Michael Samoya, James & Peggy Samoya, Rev. Gary & Anna Samayoa, Richard & Karen Samoya, David Samoya, Mary Seng, Steven & Allissa Samoya, Sally & Richard Dotson, John & Karen Samoya, 24 grandchildren, 23 great and 13 great-great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Manuel Samoya. Visitation Friday June 28th 6-8 PM at Evans funeral Home Milford, OH. Mass of Christian Burial June 29th 10 AM at St. Andrew Church in Milford.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019