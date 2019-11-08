|
Frank Smith
Lakeside Park - Frank Lester Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 08, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was an Engineer with A.M. Kinney and Fluor. Frank was a member of Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, former Mayor of Lakeside Park and Crestview Hills, Kentucky, and a former board member of the Northern Kentucky Planning and Zoning Commission. Frank has joined his favorite golfing buddies from Summit, Howard, George, and Leo in Heaven. He proudly served in the US Army and retired as a Master Sergeant with 23 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Eileen Smith of Lakeside Park; sons, Eric (Lynn) Smith of Florence; David (Nan McGinnis) Smith of Cincinnati and 2 grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Smith. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:30AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM all in the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019