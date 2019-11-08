Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
1140 Madison Ave
Covington, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
1140 Madison Ave
Covington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Smith

Add a Memory
Frank Smith Obituary
Frank Smith

Lakeside Park - Frank Lester Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 08, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was an Engineer with A.M. Kinney and Fluor. Frank was a member of Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, former Mayor of Lakeside Park and Crestview Hills, Kentucky, and a former board member of the Northern Kentucky Planning and Zoning Commission. Frank has joined his favorite golfing buddies from Summit, Howard, George, and Leo in Heaven. He proudly served in the US Army and retired as a Master Sergeant with 23 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Eileen Smith of Lakeside Park; sons, Eric (Lynn) Smith of Florence; David (Nan McGinnis) Smith of Cincinnati and 2 grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Smith. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:30AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM all in the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -