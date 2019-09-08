|
Frank Thomas Farmer
Newport - Frank Thomas Farmer, 64, of Newport, KY, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Dayton, KY, on May 18, 1955, he was the son of the late Herschel and Mary Farmer. Frank was a retired restaurant worker who enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards and spending time with his grandson: Noah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 20 years: Melinda Farmer; brother: David Allen Farmer and sister: Audrey (Pat) Herthel. Frank is survived by his daughter: Rachel Gray; brothers: James (Linda) Farmer, Herschel (Carol) Farmer Jr., Richard Farmer, John (Charlene) Farmer, Jeff Farmer, Mark Farmer and Gregory (Tammy) Farmer; sisters: Nancy Fulmer, Barbara Farmer, Elizabeth (David) Freed, Pamela Farmer, Mary Farmer and April Farmer; grandson: Noah Gray; 1 aunt; 13 nieces; 15 nephews; 25 great-nieces; 24 great-nephews; 2 great-great-nieces and 1 great-great-nephew. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019