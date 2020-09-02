1/1
Dr. Frank Zemlan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Frank Zemlan

Cincinnati - Dr. Frank P. Zemlan, beloved husband of Dr. Cheryle Webb for 28 years. Devoted brother of John (Pamela) Zemlan and the late Mary Jo Zemlan. Cherished uncle of John (Elizabeth) Zemlan, Andrew Zemlan, and David (Victoria) Zemlan. Dear great uncle of Henry, Burke, Alexander and Isaac. Passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 73. Dr. Zemlan was very active at the Indian Hill Church as the chair person for pastoral care. He served 12 years on Vestry and sang bass in the Choir from 1991-2020. He was the Director of Alzheimer's research at the University of Cincinnati and was a professor in the Department of Psychiatry. Frank played lead guitar and sang with the Philadelphia Jug Band for over 40 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Indian Hill Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to The Indian Hill Church or the University of Cincinnati. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
Indian Hill Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved