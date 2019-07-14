Resources
Frankie Alfred Baker


1962 - 2019
Frankie Alfred Baker Obituary
Frankie Alfred Baker

Newport - Frankie Alfred Baker, 56, of Newport, KY, formerly of Port Richey, FL, passed away at home on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born on December 19, 1962 in Ft. Thomas, KY, he was the son of the late Edwin and Louise Baker. Frankie could build and fix anything, he enjoyed working with his hands. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Collen Baker; infant daughter: Ellen Catherine Baker and brothers: Paul Baker and William Baker. He is survived by numerous, beloved family members and his best friend. Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or the at . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 14 to July 15, 2019
