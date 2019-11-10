Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
More Obituaries for Frankie Shanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Shanks


1937 - 2019
Frankie Shanks Obituary
Frankie Shanks

California - Frankie Avon Shanks (nee Painter), born July 29, 1937, died peacefully in her home, Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family and beloved pets. Best known for a sharp mind, love of family and her ability to exact order out of chaos, she never met a person, place or thing that didn't need cleaned or straightened. More importantly than being an organizer of ALL things, she was the trusted family sage. Her unconditional love, strength, wisdom and guidance can never be replaced. She is loved and missed by her children, Wyatt Ray and daughter-in-law Maria, Wendy Renee, Wayde Ryan and daughter-in-law Glenna Herald; grandchildren, Travis and Laura Shanks, Kelly (nee Shanks) and Andy Hart, and Chris and Denise Shanks; eight great-grandchildren, Champion the Dog and cats Princess, Golden and Depot. Her husband, George Ray Shanks, celebrates with her in the afterlife. Services are at the convenience of the family no visitation. Services are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home. Condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
