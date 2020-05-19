Franklin "Bernie" Beck
Erlanger - Bernie was born on November 1st, 1942 in Covington to John (Fritz) Beck and Helen Maloney Beck . A firstborn grandson on both sides of the family, he was a "big" deal despite the fact that he was vertically challenged. He was a proud Covington Catholic Colonel, and he graduated from Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University), and Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Bernie served in the US Navy from 1961-1967 on the USS Independence. At the tender age of 32, he married Ann Litmer, one of his luckiest days. He practiced law on his own and in various firms. He was predeceased by his parents. Bernie is survived by his wife, Ann, sons, John (Linda), Jeff (Judy) and Tom (Amanda). He also leaves his sister, Judy Walker and his beloved grandchildren: Alex, Sadie, Emmie, and Lucia. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic services will be private. Bernie was most proud of his 10 plus years of sobriety and happily mentored other members of the AA fellowship. Those wishing to express condolences may drive by the family from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parish Kitchen, P.O. Box 1234, Covington, KY 41012 or Welcome House, 205 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011. Condolences may be expressed online at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
