Cincinnati - Franklin J. Abes, age 81, passed away April 22, 2020, loving husband of Tobi Abes, nee Levine, beloved father of Alan (Monica Schneider) Abes and Elisa (Amber Feldman) Abes, dear brother of Ed Abes and Karen Bergman, devoted grandfather of Shoshana, Benjamin, Harrison and Mitchell. Private graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Downs Syndrome Assn. of Greater Cincinnati. A full tribute is posted at: www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
