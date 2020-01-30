Services
Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-3272
Goshen - Beloved husband of 58 1/2 years to Martha E. Kidder (nee James); Loving father of Raymond Edward Kidder and the late Frank "Jimmy" (Kathy) Kidder; Dear grandfather of Samantha Kidder and Raymond Kidder; Uncle to many nieces and nephews; Franklin retired from the city of Mason as an utilityman after 20 plus years of service; He was an active member of Maineville United Methodist Church; Passed away, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, age 79 years; Resident of Goshen, OH; Services will be held at the convenience of the family; If so desired, memorials may be sent to Maineville United Methodist Church 60 E. Foster-Maineville Road Maineville, OH 45039 www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
