Fred (Butch) A. Nemann, Jr.
New Richmond - Fred (Butch) A. Nemann, Jr. 80 of New Richmond passed away June 8 at his home. Visitation Fri Jun 12 from 10am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Please visit faresjradel.com for full obituary.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.