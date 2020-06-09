Fred A. (Butch) Nemann Jr.
Fred (Butch) A. Nemann, Jr.

New Richmond - Fred (Butch) A. Nemann, Jr. 80 of New Richmond passed away June 8 at his home. Visitation Fri Jun 12 from 10am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Please visit faresjradel.com for full obituary.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
