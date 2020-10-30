1/1
Fred Clifton Applegate
San Diego, CA - On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Fred Clifton Applegate, loving husband and father, passed away in his San Diego home at the age of 74.

Born on December 5, 1945 in Milford, Ohio, Fred was the son of John Franklin and Hazel Mildred (Kellis) Applegate. He attended Milford High School, where he was a Hall of Fame, multi-sport athlete and senior class president. His hard work netted him a full-ride ROTC scholarship to Miami University. After earning a B.S. and an M.B.A. there, he served for four years in the U.S. Air Force in Sacramento, CA, becoming one of the youngest recruits to attain the rank of captain. When he finished his service, Fred moved to Chicago, IL to begin his investment management career at Harris Bank. Fred eventually settled in San Diego, CA and opened his firm Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management with partner Art Nicholas. The firm had meteoric success: in 1989, Institutional Investor magazine recognized Nicholas-Applegate as the most successful firm of the 1980s.

Fred loved living in San Diego and fully enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle that year-round sunshine allowed, but he always remembered his time growing up in the Midwest fondly, crediting his Milford upbringing for showing him the value of hard work and community. After his retirement, he and wife Laura devoted their time to improving the lives of others through philanthropy.

Fred is survived by wife Laura, daughters Jennifer and Lori, stepdaughters Jenny, Erika and Lydia, and several grandchildren. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony, with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Nice Guys San Diego (sdniceguys.com) in Fred's name.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
