Dr. Fred D. Williams, 88, passed away on April 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughter Dr. Joy Lind (Ron) of South Dakota; son Dr. Joseph Williams (Taufika) of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Reyna and Gabriel Williams; and brothers Charles Vallandingham (Barbara) of Kentucky and Billy Vallandingham (Sandy) of Illinois. Dr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Williams and Nancy Williams Vallandingham, brothers John Louis Williams and Marshall Williams, and sisters Nancy Furnish and Yvonne Walsh. He was an educator for 52 years, serving 19 of those as Superintendent of the Fort Thomas Independent schools. No visitation or funeral.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
