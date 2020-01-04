|
|
Fred H. Zistler
February 25th 1932 - January 2nd, 2020
The family of Fred (Fritz) Henry Zistler announces his peaceful passing on January 2, 2020 at the age of 87 years.
Fred was a devout lifelong Catholic and Knight of Columbus. A patriot and veteran, he served in the Korean War as
a Staff Sergeant of the United States Army.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Also, a constant problem solver, Fred delighted in taking care of
his family and neighbors. He was active in the community, volunteering for the Comboni Missionaries, coaching
basketball, baseball, and football for Guardian Angels School, Moeller K of C #3861, and Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484. He was a golfer and a nature lover, spending many a summer in Lake Cumberland boating and water skiing.
Fred will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Joyce Zistler, sons the late Drew, Bob, (Vicki Lovins) and
Dan Zistler, (Sarah) and grandchildren Andrew Zistler, (Bridget Cunningham) Wyatt, and Brynn.
Visitation to be held at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Wednesday, January 8th from
5 PM to 7 PM. with Moeller K of C and Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484 services at the funeral home on Wed. at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church 6539 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington on Thursday, January 9th at 10:30 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020