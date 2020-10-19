1/1
Edgewood - Fred Lemker. 94 years old of Edgewood, KY passed away on October 17th at St. Elizabeth Hospice. He was preceded in death in 2017 by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Jo Lemker (nee Thelen) and great-granddaughter, Katherine Whitney Lemker in 2009. Loving father of sons, Richard (Mary Beth) Lemker, Dan (Belinda) Lemker and daughters, Kathy (Mark) Wenstrup, Janet (Ted and the late Wil List) Arlinghaus, Susan (Rick) Cropenbaker and Linda (Keith) Sherman. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and one sibling, Brother John Lemker, SM. A Navy veteran of WWII, he served in the Pacific, Philippine Liberation of 1945. Fred was active for 17 years in the American Legion Post #275 in Independence, KY. He was a graduate of Chase College 1949 with a BS Degree in Commerce. He was Assistant Vice President, Treasurer and Purchasing Manager for 31 years with Ortner Freight Car Co. He retired in 1982. Fred did volunteer accounting for the City of Edgewood in the 60's and 70's and he was a member of the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels. He loved fishing and playing golf as a member of Summit Hills Country Club. He also enjoyed membership in the Edgewood Golden Age Social Club. Visitation Thursday, October 22nd, from 10:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, Marianist Mission, 4435 East Patterson Rd. Dayton, OH 45481, St. Pius X Church or, St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
