Fred R. Rothacker
Cincinnati - Fred R. Rothacker. Beloved husband of 60 years to Carole (nee Haefele) Rothacker. Cherished father of Dana (John) Pacheco and Nanci (Blaise) Kah. Proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren, Alexander, Joseph, Andrew and Kathryn. Dear brother of Patricia (Kenneth) Berling, Jan (Gloria) Rothacker, and Dennis (Linda) Rothacker. Also survived by nieces, nephews and countless friends. Passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 82. Graduate of Mt. Healthy High School (1956) and the University of Cincinnati (1962) where he was a member of the Marching Band. He served as Worshipful Master of the College Hill Masonic Lodge from 1967-1968. He received his PMD from the Graduate School of Business Administration in 1974 at Harvard University. He had a true passion for music, golf, and fishing and travelled extensively around the world with Carole. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends and will be truly missed. Private service to be held at The Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Mt. Healthy, serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.