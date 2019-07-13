Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Highland Heights - Fred Riley, 95yrs old of Highland Heights KY passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at St Elizabeth Edgewood KY with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Turner) Riley; son, Timothy R Riley; brother in law, Marshall D Turner; 5 grandchildren: Stephanie L Riley, Jesse Guthier, TJ Riley, Adam Riley and Ott Riley; and his 9 great-grandchildren. Fred served as a Private First Class in the United States Army during World War II under General Patton. He earned a good conduct medal, 5 bronze stars, a victory medal and a distinguish unit badge for his service. After his service he and his wife Dorothy resided in NKY to raise their family. Fred worked as a machinist at General Electric in Evendale where he retired after 23 Years. Fred was a wonderful grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and did the best to teach and guide them. He also enjoyed working on cars and "tinkering" in his garage. Fred was strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who would give the shirt off his back. Fred was an amazing man who gave an unconditional love that will be missed dearly by many! Visitation will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft Thomas KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 13, 2019
