Fred Thomas White
Fred Thomas White

Independence - Fred Thomas White, 89, of Independence, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was a retired supervisor for Cincinnati Bell, an Army Air Corp veteran and member of Bradford Lodge 123 F & AM. Freddie's passions were his family first, then everything outdoors from deer hunting in Colorado to fishing in the Florida Keys as well as his farm and vegetable garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Alma; grandson Billy; brother Jessie and sister Libby.

Survivors are his wife Wanda; children Greg (Debbie), Gary and Candy; brothers Jake, Robert and Billy and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Private family services have been held with burial in Independence Cemetery.

Memorials to the charity of donor's choice.

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE served the family.

swindler-currinfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc
5245 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
(859) 356-9565
