Fred Zorndorf
(WWII)- age 94, passed away October 7, 2020, beloved husband of the late Nancy Zorndorf, devoted father of Aaron (Helena) Zorndorf of San Francisco, CA. and Maureen (Daniel Barash) Zorndorf of Columbus, OH. Dear brother of the late Shirley Musselman, loving grandfather of Nathan and Zachary Zorndorf and Nora Elstela. Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Northern Hills Synagogue or charity of one's choice
