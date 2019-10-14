|
Freda Carlin
Union - Freda S Carlin of Union, KY, died unexpectedly at her home on October 8, 2019. Always ready with a helping hand, Freda loved bringing people together for fellowship. She was an eternal caregiver who loved her husband and children dearly. She is survived by her beloved Robert, her spouse of 53 years, and her children Shannon Carlin, Shane Carlin (Annie Sit), and Miguel Carlin, as well as her brothers-in-law Ron Carlin (Sharon) and David Carlin (Fran) and nieces and nephew. Freda was predeceased by her son-in-law Marty Thatcher (Shannon), by her parents Katherine & Charles Sparks, and by her parents-in-law Earl & Ruth Carlin.
Freda was a graduate of Holmes High School, Class of 1961, and retired from Procter & Gamble after a 39-year career. In retirement, she continued to live her faith through volunteer commitments. These include:
•Elder, Deacon, and member, Community of Faith Presbyterian Church
•Boone County 4-H Council officer
•Boone County Extension Council member and past officer of the district board
•Boone County Extension Homemakers Council member
•Friends of Boone County Arboretum
•St Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood Volunteer
•Patient advocate
•Past CASA Board member
•Past Success By 6 Board member
Her own legacy of giving, eschewing the spotlight but rolling up her sleeves to make a difference, was honored with a named award at the University of Kentucky. The Robert and Freda Carlin "Unsung Hero" Award recognizes students and staff who are involved quietly but have a substantial impact on their organization(s), contributing to positive change. This award was established by their son Shane and presented annually since 2007.
On Saturday, October 19, the family will receive family and friends beginning at 9:30am with a Memorial Service celebrating the life of Freda Carlin to follow at 12:30pm. Both will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.
The family has requested no flowers, but instead to continue Freda's mission of selflessness by donating to the following: The Robert and Freda Carlin "Unsung Hero" Award (UK), University of Kentucky, 210 Malabu Dr, Lexington, KY 40502; Boone County 4-H Council, PO Box 876, Burlington, KY 41005; Friends of Boone County Arboretum, 9190 Camp Ernst Rd, Union, KY 41091. Additionally, if attending the service, please help continue Freda's annual coat drive by donating a child's or adult's coat which will be distributed to schools within Boone County. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 24, 2019