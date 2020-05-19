Freda Kay Fisher
1951 - 2020
Freda Kay Fisher

Norwood - Born on August 25, 1951 in Chelyan, WV. Went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving sister of Jay (Sue) Fisher, Bob (Pat) Fisher, Bill (Carol) Fisher, Donna (late Tom) Hampton, Betty (late Darryl) Adams and the late Fred Fisher. Cherished daughter of the late John and Wanda (nee Patton) Fisher. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Hogg Cemetery, Cranston, KY.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
