Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Freda Sue Kegley Obituary
Freda Sue Kegley

Covington - Freda Sue Kegley, 70 of Covington, KY passed away on August 26, 2019. She is survived by her Children, Marion "Tony" Kegley, Tammy Kegley, Tonya Mills and Todd Owen; Sister, Louise Cox and 10 Grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 am until the Service at 11 am at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
