Freda Sue Kegley
Covington - Freda Sue Kegley, 70 of Covington, KY passed away on August 26, 2019. She is survived by her Children, Marion "Tony" Kegley, Tammy Kegley, Tonya Mills and Todd Owen; Sister, Louise Cox and 10 Grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 am until the Service at 11 am at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019