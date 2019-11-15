|
|
Freddie D. Dishon
Florence - Freddie Dishon, 76 of Florence, died at Saint Elizabeth Hospice on November 12, 2019. Freddie was a beloved husband of 51 years to Sandra, a loving son, father and grandfather. He dedicated his life to the arts as an educator, a painter and a musician. Freddie belonged to the Boone County Visual Arts Association, where he served on the board and displayed his many paintings and works in digital art. He began his career with Madeira City Schools as a well-loved art teacher and retired as a computer/technology teacher from Dumont Elementary. He was a life-long accomplished musician playing bass guitar with The Shoguns, but as talented as he was, there was no comparison to the love he had for his family. He will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by those who survive him; wife, Sandra Dishon; daughters, Michele (Randy) McDaniel, Julia (Mark) Corsmeier; mother, Dorothy Dishon; brothers, Tom and Greg Dishon and grandchildren, Chloe, Jared, Sara and Willow. Freddie's father, William Dishon precedes him in death. A visitation will be held, Monday, November 18th at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, Kentucky from 6 PM to 8 PM. Burial will be at Independence Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Boone County Visual Arts Association at BCVAA c/o PO Box 413, Burlington, KY 41005.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019