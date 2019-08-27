|
|
Freddy Floyd Cain
Independence - Freddy Floyd Cain, 77 of Independence, KY passed away on August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on old trucks. He was preceded in death by a Son, Kirby Cain. Freddy is survived by his Wife, Jacqueline Lee Iles Cain; Children, Rebecca (Gary) Rigney, Freddy Cain, Jr., Serena (Chris) Dehner and Anthony (Kristina) Cain; Brother, George Cain; 28 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Floral Hills Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019