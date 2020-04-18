Resources
Frederic G. Herington

Frederic G. Herington Obituary
Frederic G. Herington

Cincinnati - Frederic G. Herington, 89, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on April 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Martha Herington (nee Krapp) and the late Mary Herington (nee Whalen); the loving father of Barbara Herington (Dana Michael), and Suzanne Cooke (Mitch Cooke); the devoted grandfather of Helen Michael, Robert Michael, Alex Ranus, Jenni Ranus, Lydia Cooke, and Luci Cooke; and devoted great-grandfather of Emmett Ranus. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guest book and expanded obituary at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
