Frederic Howard Reeder
London - Frederic Howard Reeder, 81, of London, Ohio, a former assistant principal at Mount Healthy High School and former principal of Mount Healthy's freshman building, died Monday, July 13, in Columbus.
Born in Huntington, W. Va., on April 26, 1939, he served in the Marines from 1958-62. The 1966 Marshall University graduate obtained a master's degree from Marshall in 1970 before moving to Mount Healthy in 1972. After a stint as assistant superintendent in the Port Clinton, Oh., school district, he then served as superintendent for the Warren, Madison-Plains and South Point local school districts in Ohio.
A talented golfer, longtime volunteer and eternal optimist, he could (and did) talk to anyone, and everyone who knew him will remember his laugh and terrible jokes. His family was his greatest joy.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, LaDonna (Byer); children Rebecca (Scott) Osborne of New Albany, Oh., and Fred Jr. (Jennifer) of South Lebanon, Oh.; grandchildren Jack Scharfe, and Charlie and Annie Reeder; siblings Peggy Miller of Tennessee, Nancy Tully of West Virginia, Patty Arthur of Virginia and David Reeder of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Phyllis (Parker) Reeder, and a brother, Dick Reeder of Oklahoma.
A private graveside service will be Friday at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Oh. Memorials to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org
. Condolences at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
.