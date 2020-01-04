Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Frederick A. Kolish Obituary
Frederick A. Kolish

Cincinnati - Frederick Anthony Kolish. Beloved husband of the late Janet Kolish for 37 years. Dear companion of Carol Zang for 17 years. Loving father of Greg (Lee) Kolish and Keith (Connie) Kolish. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Dorothy (John) Amberger and Mary Ann Eckovich. Devoted grandfather of five grandchildren, Allison (James), Sarah (Eoin), Brian, Kurt (Hannah), Kelsey (Alec). Adored great-grandfather of Hudson. Fred passed away December 31, 2019 at the age 81. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the memorial service 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. A reception will follow the services at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes. Inurnment Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to . Sympathy may be expressed and additional information may be found at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
